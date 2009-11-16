Will Tweet for a Book Deal

Aspiring authors check your Twitter feed. Are you witty? Are you providing a fresh perspective on something that’s hot right now? Can you make your 140 characters sing with all the abbreviated elegance of a budding Bard? If so, you may be one of the lucky plucked from the millions of tweeps in the micro-blogosphere by an agent ready to make a deal.

Agents on Twitter

On Twitter, and soon maybe in real life, comic grammar and usage may outstrip the need to know if it’s ever okay to mix dashes and colons. And why not when @fakeAPStylebook offers the helpful, “Do not combine a dash and a colon. It will open a portal to the Lost Tomb of Colonel McCormick,” while proffering a giggle, “Also, it looks like a tiny dong.” Dispensing such abbreviated witticisms earned Fake AP Stylebook a horde of loyal followers in just two short weeks. And not long after that, agreed to be represented by literary agent Kate McKean.

Kate McKean has been an agent for four years, and has spent most of that time with the Howard Morhaim Literary Agency, Inc., in New York. She says she “goes where the writers are” to search for fresh voices, often directly contacting potential authors she finds on the Web. Twitter was also her vehicle for signing Alan Beard and Alec McNayr. Their book, Historical Tweets, is due from Villard in April 2010.

Of Fake AP Stylebook, McKean says simply, the content is good and “It speaks to a specific market.” What market in particular? “A market of word and writing geeks.” Grammar and humor both have shelf space on the shelf in a traditional bookstore, McKean adds, and it helps that both are established markets–but also emerging ones. “There are a lot of ideas that don’t have that kind of space on the shelf.”

McKean admits she gets queries via Twitter, but she’s not biting. Ironically, she prefers to receive solicitations through the more traditional channels of email and snail mail. Also, she wants to make it clear that she’s not just looking for funny and quirky. She’s looking for contemporary fiction, non-fantasy young adult (no vampires, please), crafts, and sports–with an emphasis on talent and passion. Oh, and make sure you have a platform (a large following doesn’t hurt either). “That wins out over, ‘look I’m trying to be funny,'” she says.

Byrd Leavell, who has spent nearly a decade discovering literary lights with the Waxman Agency, is no stranger to playing an agent in the vein of 007. He made his latest coup sleuthing with a tweet of his own, trying to find the writer behind the stream @shitmydadsays. It wasn’t easy, says Leavell, because he didn’t list his real name and was only following LeVar Burton.