An Entrepreneur’s View of South Korea

Danny has been an entrepreneurship student of mine, and later a mentee, if there is such a word. He started his business in college, and used it to put himself through school and travel the world. This year, he put it on hold to take a job with a salary for once, but he hasn’t given up his love for seeing the world or his entrepreneurial way of looking at the world. Notice how he interprets Korea:

I am teaching english in South Korea in the city of Ulsan, where Hundai and Samsung are based.

My job is easy, very easy and I am used to a crazy worth ethic from starting businesses, so I spend a lot of my free time training mixed martial arts and drinking a lot. i feel like im back in college again the way I drink.

I will tell you, the Koreans are crazy about education: they study, have lunch and dinner at their high schools, and have no high school sports. After school they go to private schools that teach them English and advanced math and science until midnight, and wake up at 7am next morning for school. They have school Saturday too.

They pump out engineers like crazy here. This negatively affects their creativity in some ways, but in other ways makes their creativity strong. They may never have a Google come out of Korea, because here the older people rule over younger. In a company the young newly hired person has no power and no say no respect, no matter what.

It is also a very top down society, and because that’s cultural, it won’t change. When the government says, “we want this done now,” the people just cooperate and make it happen on the fly. They “ready, fire, aim” and figure it out. This actually makes people good at improvisational dance and creative activities as they work around all the crazy constraints that are put on them.

Korea is a communal society, so there’s peer pressure to help out, make things happen, and cooperate. i see this as a positive for society that the US lacks.For example, because Americans operate independently and selfishly, something like the green movement will take a while to become the status quo.