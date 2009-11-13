Do

you have a message deep in your soul that you need help getting out into the

world? Do you have a calling, a vision that you want to articulate with more

power? Do you want to learn how to express your inner intents in ways that

effectively communicate while at the same time motivating people to act? Then,

I have the book for you: Transformational Speaking – If You Want to Change

the World, Tell a Better Story by

Gail Larsen.

This

is no ordinary book, but an alchemical read that will transform your

relationship to your voice via the deepest stirrings of your soul. Larsen

combines her personal insights – she is former Executive VP of the National

Speakers Association – with a distinctly spiritual approach to help you explore

and uncover your most compelling material. She also provides valuable guidance

on execution. From her point of view technique is always second to the

inner resource from which your authentic self emanates.

Gail

said to me recently, I worked to

structure the book so it doesn’t begin with tools and techniques. Until we do

the inner work, it is difficult to show up in a whole and confident way. Even

though that work takes some time and investigation, I think it’s absolutely necessary

if we’re going to bring the fullness of who we are to the speaking platform.

So, I started the book by going to the heart of transformational speaking,

which is literally in the heart.

I found tremendous resource in indigenous

teachings and I share these in the book. I find these concepts, like original medicine, so helpful to

people. Once someone can put their words around their core impetus and stand in

their power, they are less likely to shrink when they step up to the stage. I

teach a creative process that allows what we care deeply about to come up

naturally. Then it can surprise us! Material we have yet to make conscious is

often the best we have to give. Great speaking to me doesn’t come from

dictation from an old mindset. Instead it allows life to move through us, to

speak not only from what we have prepared but also to trust what emerges in the

moment.

Gail highlights something that is

rarely talked about – the inner resource that informs our words, our actions.

Her book is less about technique and product. It is much more about learning

how to tap into the inner source of creativity that gives expression through

the spoken word. If you are looking for a journey that leads to better

expression from the platform, or anywhere else you happen to be standing, this

book is your ticket.