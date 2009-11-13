Do
you have a message deep in your soul that you need help getting out into the
world? Do you have a calling, a vision that you want to articulate with more
power? Do you want to learn how to express your inner intents in ways that
effectively communicate while at the same time motivating people to act? Then,
I have the book for you: Transformational Speaking – If You Want to Change
the World, Tell a Better Story by
Gail Larsen.
This
is no ordinary book, but an alchemical read that will transform your
relationship to your voice via the deepest stirrings of your soul. Larsen
combines her personal insights – she is former Executive VP of the National
Speakers Association – with a distinctly spiritual approach to help you explore
and uncover your most compelling material. She also provides valuable guidance
on execution. From her point of view technique is always second to the
inner resource from which your authentic self emanates.
Gail
said to me recently, I worked to
structure the book so it doesn’t begin with tools and techniques. Until we do
the inner work, it is difficult to show up in a whole and confident way. Even
though that work takes some time and investigation, I think it’s absolutely necessary
if we’re going to bring the fullness of who we are to the speaking platform.
So, I started the book by going to the heart of transformational speaking,
which is literally in the heart.
I found tremendous resource in indigenous
teachings and I share these in the book. I find these concepts, like original medicine, so helpful to
people. Once someone can put their words around their core impetus and stand in
their power, they are less likely to shrink when they step up to the stage. I
teach a creative process that allows what we care deeply about to come up
naturally. Then it can surprise us! Material we have yet to make conscious is
often the best we have to give. Great speaking to me doesn’t come from
dictation from an old mindset. Instead it allows life to move through us, to
speak not only from what we have prepared but also to trust what emerges in the
moment.
Gail highlights something that is
rarely talked about – the inner resource that informs our words, our actions.
Her book is less about technique and product. It is much more about learning
how to tap into the inner source of creativity that gives expression through
the spoken word. If you are looking for a journey that leads to better
expression from the platform, or anywhere else you happen to be standing, this
book is your ticket.
Seth Kahan (Seth@VisionaryLeadership.com)
is a Change Leadership specialist. He has consulted with CEOs and
executives in over 50 world-class organizations that include Shell,
World Bank, Peace Corps, Marriott, Prudential, American Society of
Association Executives, International Bridge Tunnel and Turnpike
Association, Project Management Institute, and NASA. He is the founder
of Seth Kahan’s CEO Leaders Forum, a year-long learning experience for
CEOs in Washington, DC. His next book, Getting Change Right: How Leaders Transform Organizations from the Inside Out, will be published in Spring 2010 by Jossey-Bass. Visit his other blogs, GettingChangeRight.com for more info on the upcoming book and FreelanceFortune.com for tips on how to succeed as a free agent. Follow Seth on Twitter. Learn more about Seth’s work at VisionaryLeadership.com