Dear Gadget Reviewers: You Don’t Understand Beauty

An entirely new industry of quasi-professional reviewers has grown out of the Internet. And since most of these reviewers are preoccupied with consumer electronics (which is what I design), it hits me close to home. I am well aware of the importance of these many reviews as a public service and as a driver of our tattered economy. But beyond appreciating the variety and diversity of opinion offered, I can’t say I like many of them. Why? Because none of these reviewers understand design.

When reviewers do feel a need to say something about design, it is usually shallow. Design is routinely mentioned as ‘looking like’ something else. It’s ‘sleek’ or ‘ugly’–but rarely anything in between.

Take Engadget. It’s a daily staple for me. Engadget is the most energetic venue for hot technology objects, and it has become an influential actor in the design world as a result. I believe they started the “unboxing” ritual that has now become de rigueur for gadget reviewers. But when Engadget writers pay attention to design, they fail to say anything substantial. For example, Engadget covered Dell’s amazingly thin Adamo XPS launch with full attention to teaser imagery, executive comments, and the obvious unboxing. Yet with all that fanfare, and the repeated comparisons to the rival Macbook Air, not much was said about the styling, configuration (“untraditional”!), and structure of this highly unusual notebook. The (very detailed) unboxing was the most disappointing, because here’s what it had that to say about design: “For such a sleek device, the box it comes in is rather huge and bulky.” That’s all? C’mon guys, you can do better!

This dismissive, uninformed writing is not the modus operandi of the novices only. Some of the blame here should be directed at The Wall Street Journal’s chief electronics reviewer Walt Mossberg. Mr. Mossberg has become a phenomenon, and for the right reasons: giving honest critique of objects we all consider essential. Mossberg gets a lot of things right–except beauty, fun, and that elusive ‘got to have it’ factor. You know, that factor that tells you to buy (and look at) the red dress? But his reviews have captured too much weight in the industry. And unfortunately, he has inspired a generation of reviewers to adopt the same subtle “geek rage” approach that he often exhibits in his columns.

Take for example CRAVE, CNET’s answer to Engadget. In a post talking about LG’s Chocolate Touch, they said: “The geometric shapes on the back of the phone and the blob-like buttons underneath the display are about the only things that are unique about the phone’s design.” Dear CRAVE editor, I am familiar with geometric shapes from kindergarten, as an adult I am now able to discuss geometry in some detail. Perhaps your writers could distinguish some of those fuzzy geometric forms and enlighten me with an explanation of their positive effect.

But the worst are the ‘looks like’ comments, which are a double punch: It suggests some plagiarism while refusing to credit good design. Sometimes there are subtle similarities (we call them trends for a reason) and good designers have been known to arrive at the same conclusion from many miles away. In 2001, my firm designed the award- and market-winning Palm Zire. It came in white, silver, and blue covers. Still, reviewers often noted that it “looks like the iPod” even though it was designed before the iPod came to life. Being “like an iPod” is not bad for business, yet it just so happened that the product had a completely different form vernacular. What’s more, it suggests that white has never been used by a designer outside of Apple. In fact, I designed several high-polished white kitchen appliances in the 90s, which shipped millions of units long before Apple introduced its first white product.