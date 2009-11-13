Moon-Bombing a Success, Confirms Lunar Water Deposits

Dude, remember that time we launched bombs at the moon? That was awesome.

And apparently also scientific. NASA today confirmed that they found what they were looking for, in the plume of dust thrown up by the lunar explosion: Definitive proof of moon water.

The point isn’t to find life on the moon, but rather a potential resource for future space exploration. The hope is that instead of having to launch water into space from earth–which would be prohibitively cost expensive–we could use the moon as a waystation.

That water could then be split, with the hydrogen being used for fuel cells, and the oxygen being used by astronauts.

Now that the presence of lunar water is confirmed, scientists analyzing the dust plumes will be able to produce a far more accurate estimate of just how much water exists up there.

[Via NASA]