Riding L.A.’s Newest Rail Line

Thousands of transit-curious Angelenos will be angling for a free ride on Los Angeles’s newest light rail line when it opens this Sunday. The Gold Line Eastside Extension is a $898 million, eight-station line more than 10 years in the making that will service a corridor from downtown’s Union Station, through Little Tokyo and Boyle Heights and into East L.A., and connect with the existing Gold Line that heads northeast into Pasadena. Fast Company got a preview ride this week (so keep in mind these photos were taken in motion).

The line is electric, powered with overhead catenary wires, and will be operated with Breda trains, which are manufactured in Italy. Trains will run every 7 to 8 minutes at peak times, up to ever 20 minutes at night. Projected ridership is 13,000 people per day, but keep this in mind: The last major line of service that L.A.’s Metro opened in 2005, the Orange Line through the San Fernando Valley, reached 23,000 daily boardings in 2007, a goal it was not expected to reach until 2020.

An s-bridge constructed over the 101 freeway, heading south out of Union Station (that’s Metro’s headquarters in the tall building to the left) was built without ever stopping traffic on the major artery. The Gold Line extension is also the only rail line with continuing service out of Union Station; all other rail lines terminate there.