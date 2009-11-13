YouTube Does Something Great at Last: 1080p HD

When it came out, YouTube was seen as the best thing that had ever happened to the Web. Suddenly, it was easy to watch videos online, and uploading and embedding became, for the first time ever, a doddle. No wonder Google pounced on it like a starving coyote.

Fast forward a couple of years, and YouTube had begun to look like the MySpace of the video sites. It’s got its carbon copies, such as DailyMotion, but companies like Vimeo have taken Chad Hurley and Steve Chen’s ball and run with it–for miles.

Until today. A cheeky little announcement on the YouTube blog states that the site will soon be supporting 1080p HD videos. Yes. Big. Videos. And Great quality. “As resolution of consumer cameras increases, we want to make sure YouTube is the best home on the web to showcase your content.” (Translation: we’ve been a bit deer-in-the-headlights about our competition, so try this for size.”)

Fans of bigger, harder, faster, stronger computers will be pleased to know that the service will be up and running next week. To see the difference, watch the video below to see just how much more snuffly and wet Pennie the Jack Russell’s nose is in HD.

