Litl Video Tour: A Design Miracle, a Challenging Sell

“The idea for Litl really came watching my family use computers around the house,” says CEO John Chuang, a serial entrepreneur best known for founding and selling Aquent (aka MacTemps). People aren’t after hardware; they’re after content, and that content lives on the web. The best home computer, therefore, is one that comes closest to completely disappearing. Based upon that insight, Chuang took almost three years to develop the Litl, which begins shipping this week for $699.







Your typical computer is performance oriented–when’s the last time you saw Dell or HP advertising a computer’s user interface (which is ruled by Microsoft anyhow), rather than the processor speed or screen inches? The Litl is designed around how people actually use their computers in the home. As such, it’s not really a laptop or a netbook or even a smart TV. It’s a hybrid unto itself.

The computer they produced has no hard-drive–the idea is that you

don’t need one, since your average at-home computer user just needs web

access for getting at their content. The OS, therefore, is dead simple,

and utterly devoid of clutter–web pages each get a “card,” which you

can click on to enlarge. The case, meanwhile, is suited to calling up

content, and then sitting back to consume it: There’s a traditional

laptop mode, and then it flips over to an “easel” mode, suited to

passive viewing. If you need a bigger screen, the device has an HDMI

jack, for connecting to your TV.

On

paper, the Litl may not look like much–your typical netbook is

similarly powered, works offline, has a hard drive, and is $200

cheaper. But Litl isn’t selling hardware specs; they’re selling a

stone-cold brilliant design. And to appreciate it, you have to be able

to play with the device.

But for now, Litl is only being sold online. And therein lies the problem. Without handling it, you’ll never

appreciate the thoroughness of the design language–the scroll wheel on

the laptop, echoed in the scroll wheel of the remote; the perfectly

weighted hinge which doubles as a handle and hides the battery; the

sturdiness of the case; the brightness of the screen; the way the

packaging and branding looks domestic but not quite feminine; or even

the fact that when the power pack is plugged in, a tiny, embedded LED

illuminates the dot of the ‘”i” in “Litl”.