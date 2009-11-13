Case Study: Kiva

About Kiva Kiva launched the first person-to-person microfinancing website in 2005 with the mission of alleviating poverty through lending. Since its inception, Kiva has made significant strides in actualizing their goal. As of October 2009, Kiva has distributed $100 million in loans from over 249,000 lenders in 185 countries.

How it Works:

Through strategic domestic partnerships, Kiva identifies those entrepreneurs in need and connects them with the Kiva lending community. The Kiva lending community then donates to the entrepreneurs that most interest them. Through journals and financial feedback, lenders can see the impact of their investment while the entrepreneur creates a sustainable business to support family and community members. After the typical 6-12 month lending period, the entrepreneurs then pay back the loan and the lenders receive their initial contribution.

Market Trends

Pay Forward — Passing on the chance for opportunity and prosperity through entrepreneurship and microfinancing, Kiva embodies many elements of the pay forward trend.

The Real Deal — From the average, real-time users delinquency rates to the average amount lost to the number of defaulting entrepreneurs, Kiva strives to create transparency and cultivate an honest, giving community.

Private Eye — Kiva speaks in numbers. Whether it’s an “impact scrollbar” or an entire Kiva data application, the microfinancing site aims to help users understand the real, tangible impact of the Kiva community.

Background on Microfiancing

Microfinancing shares many principles with crowdsourcing — a small amount of money is gathered from many contributors to create a large impact. Though the microfinancing movement was born in the 1970s, it is gaining momentum as online payments and banking become more pervasive, free online tools make community-building initiatives more accessible for webmasters and there is a renewed sense of innovation in philanthropy.

Key Statistics: