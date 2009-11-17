Nike’s New Tokyo Store: Serious Sole Power!

Nike’s new store that opened last week in the Harajuku neighborhood of Tokyo has a serious foot fetish: The interiors are adorned with over 4000 shoes. And that doesn’t even include the ones for sale.

The space is designed by Masamichi Katayama from

Wonderwall, who is known for his bright, visually playful interiors. Appropriately, the theme here is “playground” and Katayama created elements like a chandelier made from 400 pairs of shoes that looks like 400 invisible runners are scrambling up the steps in the center of the building. They look like all different kinds of Nikes, painted white, which is a brilliant reuse strategy in line with their sustainability program Nike Considered. (Yes, it’s an excellent way to recycle, but how do they smell?) The walls use the waffle soles of 1600 more pairs of Nikes.

The Harajuku store is the largest in Japan and the first flagship store in Tokyo. All three floors feature training centers themed to different sports. The third floor features the Nike Bootroom, a salon exclusively devoted

to soccer attire. On the second floor is a NIKEiD studio where

people can design their own shoes. First floor services include a running studio, including a gait

analysis clinic, with a community running club that will meet there several times during the week.