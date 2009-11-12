German Architect Asks: Why Build High Rises When We Can Build Mountains?

The Chinese have been engineering the weather for years and plans to geoengineer the climate to delay climate change are in the works, so is it any surprise that a proposal to build a huge artificial mountain in Berlin is gaining public support?

Dubbed “the Berg”, architect Jakob Tigges’ 1,000-meter-high structure would be the largest artificial mountain in the world. If built, it would take the place of the now-defunct Tempelhof Airport, a massive, Naz-designed structure in the center of the city. In addition to being a tourist spot, the Berg would also act as a natural habitat for wildlife, provide new slopes for skiers, and contain challenging trails for hikers. As the Berg’s manifesto puts it, “While big and wealthy cities in many parts of the world challenge the

limits of possibility by building gigantic hotels with fancy shapes,

erecting sky-high office towers or constructing hovering philharmonic

temples, Berlin sets up a decent mountain.” Whether the Berg has a future, however, is debatable.

The Berg currently has 3,608 fans on Facebook, but financing could prove difficult–the possibility of finding, transporting, and constructing all the materials necessary for artificial mountain is daunting, to say the least. But it’s an admirable idea, and one that shows the innovative lengths some people will go to to preserve nature.

[Via Archdaily]