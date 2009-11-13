Purging the System

Time to Purge the System!
I like the current business environment because it presents the opportunity to do what needs to be done continually at every Company: Purging = removing undesired elements from the Company. Failure to continually Purge results in the Company not being as efficient and effective as it could be at achieving its Strategic Plan.
However, Purging is hard because it requires continually putting everything on the table for review. And when things are good – and prior to September 2008 things had been very good for a very long time – no one wants to exert the effort, and endure the inevitable pain, necessary to Purge the Company. Previously, when I would suggest to clients their Company needed to be Purged, the response was usually “Why rock the boat when the company is making plenty of money?” And, over time, fat crept into most Companies in a variety of disguises (i.e. hiring The Others, compensation plans not stressing individual & team performance, retaining Theory X Managers).
But now its time to Purge! Great economies tolerate poorly managed companies, bad economies kill off poorly managed companies – and a Company failing to Purge itself of undesired elements is a poorly managed company. Recognizing this, my recommendations to continually Purge the Company of undesired elements are now being heeded as I assist clients in restructuring their organizations to reflect the reality of the WorkQuake ™ Economy by eliminating or replacing inefficient systems with efficient ones
Here are some signs your Company needs to Purge the System now:
Ø The Mantra of every Manager and every Employee is not “Doing More With Less. And Doing It Better.”
Ø There is no formal Communication Program and annual Employee Surveys and Focus Groups don’t occur.
Ø The Compensation System is not based on P4P for Individuals & Team.
Ø There is no Supervisor Training.
Ø There is no Workplace Procedural Justice Procedure in place.
Ø The Hiring System does not prevent The Others from being hired.
Ø There is no Onboarding System for New Hires.
Ø There is no Development Plan for every Employee.
The Bottom Line: These are just a few of the undesired elements that need to be Purged from any Company going to thrive in the WorkQuake™ of the Knowledge Economy.
Question: What Systems in your Company still need to be Purged?
Paul Glover, President Go to www.trainingeverydayleaders.com for more information about how to Purge the Company in the Time of the WorkQuake™.