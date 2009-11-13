Purging the System

I like the current business environment because it presents the opportunity to do what needs to be done continually at every Company: Purging = removing undesired elements from the Company. Failure to continually Purge results in the Company not being as efficient and effective as it could be at achieving its Strategic Plan.

However, Purging is hard because it requires continually putting everything on the table for review. And when things are good – and prior to September 2008 things had been very good for a very long time – no one wants to exert the effort, and endure the inevitable pain, necessary to Purge the Company. Previously, when I would suggest to clients their Company needed to be Purged, the response was usually “Why rock the boat when the company is making plenty of money?” And, over time, fat crept into most Companies in a variety of disguises (i.e. hiring The Others, compensation plans not stressing individual & team performance, retaining Theory X Managers).

But now its time to Purge! Great economies tolerate poorly managed companies, bad economies kill off poorly managed companies – and a Company failing to Purge itself of undesired elements is a poorly managed company. Recognizing this, my recommendations to continually Purge the Company of undesired elements are now being heeded as I assist clients in restructuring their organizations to reflect the reality of the WorkQuake ™ Economy by eliminating or replacing inefficient systems with efficient ones

Here are some signs your Company needs to Purge the System now:

Ø The Mantra of every Manager and every Employee is not “Doing More With Less. And Doing It Better.”

Ø There is no formal Communication Program and annual Employee Surveys and Focus Groups don’t occur.