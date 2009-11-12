Job Market Giving You a Hard Time? Keep Your Pants On

The World Watch Institute gave FastCompany.com a peek at the statistics from its new pay-per-view database,

which stands to become a catchall for anyone interested in parsing destructive global trends.

Its findings on global workforce rates, for example, show a drastic shift in who’s earning what and where.

The global workforce has skyrocketed over the past

decade with 65% of the world population–a whopping 4.46 billion

people–ready to collect a paycheck. That’s up about 20% from a

decade ago and nearly triple the rate of the 1950s. Overall, the workers able to bring in paychecks in the global economy has stayed fairly consistent, hovering around 69%. But

the countries that have less competition for their best jobs–meaning overall higher employment rates and better quality of life–are those where less children are born.

A graph of the breadwinner’s boom proves the obvious: That we all basically bred our way into this mess in the first place.

To take it a step further, another graph from World Watch Institute shows that its these high-income countries that control most of the world GDP.