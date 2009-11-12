Day 2: A Question of Color

Yesterday began early again and was one of those creative days that flowed from the get go. Dan and I hit a groove and Erin was awesome about getting me back transcribed material we were recording. We had a couple of striking epiphanies about origin vs. destination, about Dan’s experience in the military, and I figured out how to fit his unprecedented work with cancer into the story in a way that drives it forward. Today we are heavy into the searching portion of his story – his journey to find his mother and his origin. I’ve been at it for a couple of hours already, but only have the bare bones of it together. We have a lot of work ahead of us. And the rain still falls. Moments after we arrived on Tuesday night it began and it hasn’t let up for a minute. Good thing we didn’t come here to go fishin!