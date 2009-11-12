Hunch Confirms that Liberals Enjoy Vegetables, Conservatives Like Fried Chicken

Images of liberals as vegetarian, multi-grain-bread-loving hippies and conservatives as fried-chicken-idolizing McDonald’s lovers are more than just stereotypes–they’re based on real trends, according to Hunch’s new “How Food Preferences Vary by Ideology” report.

The decision-making site, masterminded by Flickr’s Caterina Fake, gathered information for the report from two sets of data: the 25 million “Teach Hunch About You” questions that have been answered to date (i.e. “Do you like snowcones?” or “Are you superstitious?”) and correlations between Hunch’s questions about political ideology and food preference.

Hunch’s results range from the unsurprising to the just plain weird (conservatives prefer iceberg lettuce while liberals favor arugula). But in a nutshell, the report can be summarized as follows: Conservatives like meat, comfort foods, cheeseburgers, deep dish pizza, and wooden, country-style kitchens. Liberals are vegetarian brie-lovers who enjoy wine, international food, and sleek, stainless steel-style kitchens.

The world may never know why liberals like Samoa Girl Scout cookies more than conservatives, but many of these trends can be explained by regional differences. For example, liberals heavily populate the coasts, where international food is extremely popular. And fried chicken is beloved by the more conservative South.