Government Funding for Startups Really Does Exist, Uncle Sam Ponies Up $2.5B in Q3

Amid the spam, books, and late night TV infomercials promising inside information about little known government programs and free money, there actually is cash out there for your business. In fact, in Q3 2009, ChubbyBrain , which tracks venture capital, angel investment and several other types of investment in private companies, tracked $2.3B going to 65 young companies from various governmental or government-affiliated entities. These programs and government sponsored public-private partnerships offer funding via loans, grants and equity investments to promising young companies and technologies.

The average deal was $36.2M, but this aggregate number is misleading; several large fundings by the Department of Energy distort it. The more interesting highlight for early stage entrepreneurs is seen in the chart below. The great majority of investments are under $5 million, with the median across the 65 deals standing at $1.1 million.

Before getting too excited about Uncle Sam’s deep pockets, considering government funding in relation to venture capital investment in Q3 2009. ChubbyBrain tracked $6.1 billion in venture capital investment over 680 deals in the quarter. Keeping things in perspective, it is clear that venture investment dwarfs governmental funding. But for an entrepreneur looking for capital to grow, these public funds may be worth considering as a supplement to the angel investment or venture capital funding sources that they may be pursuing. (Note: Download the 44-page Fast Company-ChubbyBrain Q3 2009 Venture Capital activity report for a quantitative view into VC activity in the quarter.)

Now let’s take a closer look at government funding to startups in Q3 2009.

First, the 65 deals ChubbyBrain tracked in the quarter were spread across 12 sectors with seven sectors accounting for over 80% of the deals as shown below. The Energy and Health care sectors led among sectors, accounting for almost 50% of the deals.