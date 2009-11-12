Internal Versus External: Part of the Lessons I Learned from Doing Business in China

You roll into work off the subway or you take a car. If you are in a city like New York, you notice thousands of people swarming along the sidewalks on their way to their jobs, or in this current economy , acting like they are going to jobs that don’t exist.

If you are a reader of symbols, you notice what people where, how they carry their coffee or their bags of pastries, or their bags. You might notice the brands they wear, or their sunglasses. Surely you have noticed that as the days are getting colder and shorter, they are wearing bulkier clothing, and things like scarves and hats. Sunglasses are still on. New Yorkers like to wear sunglasses.

I think about this stuff on my way to work. People culturally put effort into communicating with others their internal framework. What I mean is, people have an outside, and they show the inside on the outside. Shouldn’t business be like this? Yes, and I think it’s called marketing.

To my mind, you are not really running a business if most of what you are doing each day is focused on the internal mechanism of the company. And if so much of the energy and production is focused on the internal mechanisms, you are missing opportunities to interact and engage with your clientele, and your actual real costumers who have used your service before.

Working in Asia, and working mostly on the web, taught me to face outward. Here are the benefits and strategies that enable a company to face outward, by interacting with your customer base on the internet:

1. A greater number of non-company aligned consumers and clients out there are willing to help you.

2. Lower inefficiency and cumbersome explanations about why you do what you do. People already see it because you are doing it everyday.