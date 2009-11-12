LED Galaxy Dress: The World’s Largest Wearable LED Display

Is the next big trend in fashion going to be geek chic? We recently saw computer-generated jewelry from Nervous System and data-driven jewelry from Plot Shop. Now Cute Circuit has introduced the LED Galaxy Dress–a blindingly bright piece of clothing that’s decked out with 24,000 full-color LEDs.

Lest you think the presence of thousands of 2×2 millimeter lights isn’t attention-getting enough, Cute Circuit has also hand-applied 4,000 Swarovski crystals to glitter up the dress when the LEDs go out. The dress sucks up surprisingly little energy. A few iPod batteries can keep the LEDs going for up to an hour–just enough time to make a big impression at a party (and raise awareness of the power of LED bulbs).

The prototype dress is currently on permanent display at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, but don’t be surprised if similar designs from Cute Circuit end up on next season’s runway.

[Via Ecouterre]