Infographic of the Day: Choose Your Own Adventure Books, Visualized

Choose Your Own Adventure books were the rage in the 1980s, promising low-budget interactive entertainment. They also spurred the creation of several early videogames. You’d start reading, and every so often, come to a choice, which you’d pursue by flipping to the appropriate page.

Christian Swinehart grew up with CYOA books like The Mystery of Chimney Rock, and now he’s revisited them, in CYOA, a massive labor of love, graphing the possible outcomes of 13 different books, dated from 1979-2003.

The visualizations are organized into two basic types. The obvious ones are decision trees. The others are distribution graphs, which comprise a series of bars, each one representing a page. Arcs show which pages leap to which, according to the plot.

For both types of graphs, Swinehart took the extra step of cataloguing each ending for all 13 books, on a scale ranging from “great” to “catastrophic”–so the colors you see above represent plot endings, based on how they panned out for your character.