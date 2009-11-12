Blanket America’s Charitable Capitalism Is Going Viral

As Mesh Gelman, the 34-year-old Orthodox Jewish owner of a bed, bath, and window furnishings designer in Manhattan, crowded around his desk with his staff to watch Barack Obama’s inaugural address , the newly sworn-in president said something that so moved him, he took it as a sign–if not from God at least from the new leader of the free world.

“For we know that our patchwork heritage is a strength, not a weakness,” Obama orated. “We are a nation of Christians and Muslims, Jews and Hindus–and nonbelievers.” Obama touched on the “bitter swill of civil war and segregation,” emerging “from that dark chapter stronger and more united,” expressing a belief that the “old hatreds shall someday pass,” and that “as the world grows smaller, our common humanity shall reveal itself.” Interpreting this as a call to action, Gelman turned to his design director. “He just said ‘patchwork,’ a quilt,” he told her. “There’s something there.” Gelman fumbled for a pen and paper and scrawled “Patchwork Heritage.”

From these unlikely beginnings sprouted Blanket America, an innovative approach to charity that juxtaposes social good with the mechanism of capitalism. Here’s how it works: Buy a patchwork quilt with the tag “Blanket America” and Gelman, through his company, Extreme Linen, will donate a plain blanket (retail value: between $15 to $20) to someone in need. In fact, his goal is to give away 1 million blankets this winter through Gifts in Kind, which will distribute the blankets to local charities and act as a third party auditor. And starting next week, you’ll be able to help Gelman’s cause with the Viral Loop-Blanket America widget.

I got involved with Blanket America after Gelman read some pieces I’d written about the social media campaign I’d created for Viral Loop with design firm Studioe9 in New York. Intrigued by the possibilities, he asked them to create a campaign for Blanket America. But with the launch date looming–and winter approaching–there wasn’t enough time. So Studioe9 asked me to donate the Viral Loop Facebook application to the cause for a month. Hence the newly re-branded Viral Loop-Blanket America widget, which has an installed base of several thousand users. It will be completely redesigned to express the Blanket America cause and spread across Facebook.

One thing will remain: The core functionaility of the widget. The Viral Loop Facebook app tells a user what he is worth to Facebook in dollars, based on his level of engagement, number of friends and their level of activity, and his influence, which is based partly on his ability to spread the widget. What does that have to do with Gelman’s charity? Everything, because Blanket America and the Viral Loop widget are expressions of the participation economy. This means that participants do more than just consume. Participation is built directly into “consumer” choice. Look at Facebook. If it weren’t for you, me and about 300 million other users it would have little value. Facebook needs you, and the more you participate, the more valuable you are to Facebook. Everything you do on Facebook ripples through the community and serves to keep others engaged, which benefits Facebook.

Blanket America creates a different mechanism for charity. For every

item a user buys, another is given away to someone in need. Therefore

each act of consumption is also social instead of anti-social. Demand

and donation become synonymous. When someone targets their needs, they

are also targeting someone else’s needs.

Unlike charities that offer a percentage of proceeds to the needy or

the “Newman’s Own” model, which donates all profit after taxes to

charitable causes, Blanket America counts on consumers acting like

consumers, doing what consumers do–and the seller takes on the

charitable responsibilities. Zynga,

the app maker, recently sold special seeds in its Farmville game, with

players using real dollars to buy virtual goods, and raised more than

$320,000 for two non-profits in Haiti. Gelman, in contrast, believes

that charity begins at home, and the best way he can accomplish this,

he says, is to “influence the consumer at the point of consumption.”