Will a $1.25B Antitrust Settlement From Intel and New Fusion Chips Save AMD?

In a culimation of talks that began in spring ’08, Intel has just agreed to pay $1.25 billion (cash, due in 30 days) to its biggest rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and agreed to a set of “business practice provisions” aimed at staving off future antitrust complaints. The agreement settles a federal case in Deleware and two in Japan, and AMD has agreed to drop all of its antitrust and patent suits worldwide and effectively end the complaints it’s registered for five years. It’s the latest blow to Intel, who has been fined $18.6 million by by Korea’s Fair Trade Commission and $1.45 billion in May by the European Union.

When European commissioner for compeition Neelie Kroes read aloud the judgment then, he ended by adding, “Finally, I would like to draw your attention to Intel’s latest global advertising campaign, which proposes Intel as the ‘Sponsors of Tomorrow.’ Their Web site invites visitors to add their ‘vision of tomorrow.’ Well, I can give my vision of tomorrow for Intel here and now: Obey the law.”

For Intel’s then chief of sales and marketing Sean Maloney (now executive vice president), it was the equivalent of twisting the knife in Intel’s gut, he recently told Fast Company. “That was almost the most emotional thing about the whole day,” he said. “We were bracing ourselves for what was going to happen and then this sarcastic remark.”

In a conference call following the announcement of the settlment Thursday morning, AMD CEO and president Dirk Meyer said “This signals the beginning of a new era. It’s a pivot from war to peace.” A few significant issues, however, remain unresolved — AMD will continue to ask regulators to look into Intel’s retro-active discounts and some of the company’s pricing structures, AMD officials said. Intel co-founder Andy Grove added in a separate conference call Thursday, “One of the examples they [Intel] gave is if a customer doesn’t buy a certain amount from us, we punish that customer.” He insisted Intel didn’t do that and will continue… not doing it. “They believe we conduct business in certain ways we dont believe we do,” Grove said.

So, if Intel did nothing wrong, why pay $1.25 billion? “Anti-trust cases are incredibly complex,” Intel CEO Paul Otellini said, “and it’s a jury trial, which has its own vagaries … While it pains me to write a check at any time, in this case, I think it made for a practical settlement. It was a good compromise between the two companies. In many ways, it was a small multiple of the potential damages that could be awarded in a jury trial.” Grove added that paying a settlement was “better than taking a risk with a jury trial in a complex case.”

Going forward, both companies have agreed to written rules to be filed with the Federal Trade Commission that ban many of the contentious practices. Disputes, additionally, will be handled in mediation and outside of courts, both company heads said Thursday.