The Truth About Funders and Nonprofits

I’ve always appreciated that Pablo Eisenberg has spoken his mind about philanthropy and the nonprofit sector, a refreshing voice of wisdom and candor in a sector rife with politics and back-scratching. Eisenberg’s recent WSJ article, “ What’s Wrong With Charitable Giving, and How to Fix It ” was as thoughtful and provocative as ever, as was Brian Reich’s response here on Fast company.

I’m going to jump into the fray with my two cents as well.

My message to funders/investors:

There is a beautiful groundswell of donors of a variety of ages and from diverse backgrounds who are in many cases offering valuable expertise as well. At the same time, foundations are shifting their approaches to being more strategic, purposeful, and innovative.

Your challenge: There is no lack of superb causes, nonprofit enterprises, and social entrepreneurs who are doing important, productive work, as well as newer dreamers who have great ideas.

My strong advice: Ground your giving decisions in expertise and experience. If you want to advance missions that are making a difference in our communities–regional, national, or global–you will need to get your hands dirty, do some work to find the people and organizations that are effective, and figure out together with them how you can be most useful. Invest in people and organizations that are actually out there doing serious, hard work and who have begun to learn what works and doesn’t work through trial and error; built relationships with communities they are serving; and having an impact.

My message to corporations: