Yesterday was day 1 of a 6 day trip working with Daniel Cardwell on A Question of Color. I found myself reading the manuscript in the taxi on the way to the airport, creating a new vision of the opening at the airport and then continuing in that direction on the plane. More story, less commentary! Thank you Annie Hart! When I arrived, Dan took me to some of the places we’re writing about in the book. We traveled to Stuckey Road, where the big fight occurred, over to the farm where Dan had lived alone for years as a teenager, and past the house he had been plowing where a little five year old white boy who used to wave to him every day had told him that he couldn’t talk to him anymore. As we drove, Dan told me stories of the area and a few more gems for the book that I recorded.



Later in the evening we got to the place we’re renting with more than enough food to feed a small army. We loaded up the house, got settled in and then the work began. Didn’t get to sleep til 3am (okay I napped from 10 to 11:30)!



We discussed Education in America and the conversation of Color and its importance with our youth. How we all spend so much time trying to figure out who we are, its difficult to be able to learn in school. That was his experience and I’m certain there are a few kids who kids and adults who can relate. Dan shared another story of how he became addicted to education after being considered a dumb kid for so many years. He told me of how he created his own positive peer pressure when he returned to College. How he felt cool when he got good grades. If we can make education cool – like cigarettes used to be and like cell phones now are – then we all stand a chance. I like that.