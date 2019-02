There isn’t much to explain about Yuki Yamamoto’s Spica, just unveiled at Tokyo’s DesignTide 2009: Composed of a water-tight subwoofer and a glass tube, the speaker is covered in lights and water. When music is played, a leaping light show, which plays across the ceilings and walls, mimics the sound. To appreciate the full effect, sit back and enjoy the video.

