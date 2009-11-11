Twitter’s New Retweet Feature Is Not the Apocalypse

Hey, have you heard? Twitter is changing its Retweet feature, and everyone is complaining about it. Hubspot’s Dan Zarella says the feature “could completely eviscerate most of the value out of Retweets.” PC Mag‘s Lance Ulanoff calls it “frightening dictatorial.” And fired-up users are tweeting their frustrations en masse, tagging each missive with “SaveRetweets.”

So what’s changed, exactly? According to Evan Williams:

The

[new] design is simple: There’s a retweet link by each tweet and, with two

clicks, it will be sent on to your followers. The meta data (about who tweeted and who retweeted) is not

in the tweet text itself, so they never have to be edited for length.

And … you will only get the first copy of something retweeted multiple times by people you follow.

Having used Twitter’s new Retweet feature, I can assure you that it’s nowhere near as apocalyptic as some bloggers make it seem; it’s actually pretty ingenious. And bless his verbose heart, Williams just posted a 6,500-character defense–on his

blog, not his Twitter feed–that deftly addresses the three main user

gripes. We’ve summed them up in fewer words (but significantly more than 140 character) here:

But Evan, there was nothing wrong with the old Retweeting system!

Because

organically retweeted tweets can be edited, even if the original author

is properly understood as the author, it’s not necessarily for what

they really said. Inaccurate attribution is possible in any medium. But

in Twitter, because of the character limit, it’s often necessary.

People shorten and edit retweeted tweets to make them fit along with

the extra metadata. Even when for legit purposes, that can be

misleading and unfair to the author. Worse, RTs can actually be easily

faked, which has become a form of spam, wherein well-known people are

shown to be promoting something they never twittered about.

[Also,] if five people you follow retweet the

same thing, you get five copies, which can be useful but it a lot of

noise. This comes up even more in search. Popular users can get

retweeted enough to saturate a search query. Coincidentally, as I’m

writing this I came across this: