Panama: The Future Hong Kong of Latin America?

I just came back from conducting my program in Panama , and w hile I have been through the Panama City airport several times, I had never stepped outside its walls. This is a fascinating country. We had 150 attend the seminar including government leaders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs. The conversation showed me how seriously Panama is taking its opportunity to innovate o n a national scale. I don’t mean “spur innovation” as we are framing the challenge in the United States, but rather, Panama is looking at itself as an innovation and trying to understand the unique role it can play in the region and world.

This

fact was reiterated on my flight back home. I found myself sitting next

to the CEO of a specialty chemical company that distributes chemicals

around the world. As we talked about Panama’s evolution over recent

years, he grew animated, explaining why, after looking at several

options in Latin America, his company decided to make Panama the

logistical center of their Latin American operations.

Panama,

he said, has the largest free zone in the region; the country requires

everyone to learn English in school so it is easy to find English

speakers; and it is easy to find well-educated, skilled logistics

experts. He said, “Panama is becoming the Hong Kong of Latin America.”

This view was then

supported that evening by a friend of mine. At a wine shop in

Greenwich, Conn., which had been closed down for a private happy hour,

I talked with a close friend and his wife. He is the head of Latin

American sales for the animal health division of a major pharmaceutical

firm. He said they had recently completed a broad study to analyze

where they should base their logistical hub in Latin America, through

what port should they funnel their distribution train and hold their

inventory. They decided on Panama.

So

how has Panama achieved this respect from and allure to businesses?

Like many of the thriving companies we review here, Panama’s government

and businesses are following at least two time-tested strategies.

Befriend your enemies