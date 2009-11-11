Modern Warfare 2 Breaks Unspoken Rule of Game Gore: Just Have Fun

Yesterday saw the release of one of the most hotly anticipated video games in recent memory, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It’s already been called an instant classic. And its extreme levels of violence in game are touching off controversy. Even gamers themselves are expressing dismay, saying the game borders “on snuff.”

One scene in particular is causing the trouble: The game places you in the role of a terrorist, mowing down civilian bystanders. The set-up is that you’re trying to infiltrate a band of Russian terrorists. To gain their trust, you’ve got to go on a killing spree at

their leader’s bidding. As your virtual commanding officer declares,

“You don’t know what it’s already cost to put you next to him. It will

cost you a piece of yourself. It’ll cost nothing compared to everything

you’ll save.” Destructoid has the video (WARNING):







Infinity Ward, the game-maker, is positioning this as a rich moral quandary, a conundrum perfectly suited to war-on-terror era about the ends justifying the means–in the context of the game, it’s a question of whether extreme violence serves the main character’s mission and the story as a whole. Causing mayhem on the unwitting is a staple of video games–just witness the Grand Theft Auto franchise. But there are some salient differences here.

As Destructoid points out, GTA is a full-on cartoon world, where the escapism from real life is an explicit part of the game. Part of the game’s pleasure is knowing the rules but being able to break them in a fantasy land–in a perverse way that reinforces actual societal mores.

But Modern Warfare 2 is meant to come closer than any game has before to the real experience of war. One thing that stands out in MoWa2 are the characters’ movements in the heat of battle–they’re not just humanlike but militaristic, seemingly motion-captured rather than animated. And while all warfare games reward you for killing enemies–making gore fun and guilt-free–this one breaks that unspoken boundary, by making killing fraught with emotional conflict.