More Details of Mozilla’s Wave-like Raindrop Leak

Raindrop , Firefox creator Mozilla’s version of Google Wave , has revealed a little more of her comely form. Images of the open-source messaging platform are there for everyone to see on Mozilla employee Andy Chung’s Flickr page.

As well as checking out the homepage you can see what the inflow of messages would look like, a basic Twitter client, a mailing list messages inbox and a screen featuring Web-wide notifications. It’s all rather gorgeous–gentle, unthreatening and, most importantly, user-friendly.

[Via washingtonpost.com]