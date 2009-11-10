Driving Dramatic Progress through Touchstone Events

The original touchstone was basanite. It is a smooth, black

stone used to test the quality of gold and silver. It was rubbed across the

precious metal and the authenticity could be determined by the color of the

streak produced. The word touchstone now means anything that tests

genuineness or excellence.

Genuineness and excellence are at the heart of what drives

people forward in dramatic surges of progress. They are the roots. From this

powerful core, real transformation takes place. But, people will want to test

it. So, give them something powerful to test.

For this very reason I created Touchstone Events. These are gatherings that dive deep and make

contact with what is real, essential and core to the work of change in ways

that generate sudden, striking forward momentum. The purpose of a Touchstone

Event is to gain a perch in a particular culture by striking a keynote, like a

tuning fork, that causes the entire community to resonate in response with

powerful authenticity. Done well they move the entire community forward in one

giant leap, constructing the common beliefs and understandings that sustain

coherent activity into the foreseeable future.

In the mid-90s there was an internal perception that the

World Bank was a cold and uncaring institution, populated by the educational

elite who operated on poverty from a distance. There was a lack of warmth

inside headquarters. With over 10,000 people in a half-dozen buildings in

downtown Washington, DC, it was easy to feel lost among strangers. Perhaps even

more so because the multi-cultural diversity was so great, the ethnicity so

varied. No one culture dominated the population. There were many who were

concerned about this lack of community. This included President Jim Wolfensohn

and his internal communications team of which I was a member.

When I was interviewed for my job, I was asked what I could

offer to help create an esprit de corps

among all staff. There were open

discussions about bringing people together and creating greater camaraderie. I

was asked to use my background in street theater to create a special brand of

gathering that would be customized to our culture, assembling thousands in a

face-to-face experience that would enhance our professionalism.

1978 – 1989 I

produced and performed street theater. In my work I brought together actors,

dancers, musicians, and poets, both professional and amateur, to improvise

performance art in public spaces. I led two troupes during that time and

delivered a series of original one-man shows. My goal was to create live events

that stopped busy people, caught their attention in irresistible ways, and

compelled them to participate.