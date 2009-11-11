Hawaii’s Deep Blue Solution to A/C Woes

The design is complex, the island logic simple: Find a cheaper way to cool tropical buildings and you can spend less on imported oil. All that money saved on overhead means–Aloha!–more clam shells for everyone to dump back into the economy.

That’s the $200 million gamble going on in Honolulu right now, where Honolulu Seawater Air Conditioning just got the green-light to build one of the most elaborate “ocean thermal” projects in the country. By 2012, a complex network of pipes extending five miles off shore and 1,800 feet deep will begin pumping frigid deep sea water to help chill downtown office buildings.

Though variations of the concept have been tried at Cornell University and in Toronto and Sweden (the National Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority uses a smaller version of the technology to save about $4,000 a month), this is a big deal for Honolulu, where the confluence of steep plane tickets and a steeper cost of

living means 10.5% fewer people visited the state as a whole in 2008. The drop-off

cost hotels a whopping $156 million and merchants millions more in

lost surfboard rentals and stagnant puka-shell necklace sales. Things have rebounded a bit, visitors are reportedly

spending far less freely (PDF file). Also, Hawaii imports more than 90% of their mostly oil-based energy

needs from other mainlands, racking up the highest energy bills of any

state in the union.

The deep water cooling process is far more simple than it sounds. As you can see from the diagram below, Poseidon’s most abundant resource won’t actually be pumped into buildings themselves; the 40-degree briny water will be transferred to a cooling station where its energy will help cool a small batch of fresh water, leaving less chance that a sprung gasket would flood cubicle farms like a beached Titanic. Of course any leak in the system would be a heck of a lot easier to mop up than, say, the Exxon Valdez.

The payout: An estimated 75% reduction in traditional energy consumption saving 147 million barrels of oil and 84,000 tons of carbon dioxide, annually. Over time, the millions potentially saved on utility bills can be injected back into the vacation economy.