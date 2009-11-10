Intel’s Pricy e-Reader Packs Added Accessibility for Millions of New Users

Deep in the technology bunker of Fast Company we like us some e-readers–although some of us are just as partial to scuffed-up paperback books as well. Intel Corporation has just debuted their version, the Intel Reader.

Unlike most e-books, which, a couple of years on from their inception, are beginning to get a bit samey, the Intel Reader really has a unique selling point: it can be used as a reading aid for dyslexics, people with learning disabilities, and the partially sighted and visibly challenged; that’s a market of around 55 million people.

The size of a paperback, the Intel Reader converts printed text to digital, before reading it aloud to the user, thanks to its high-res camera, which allows users to snap away at pages or documents in order to listen to the printed word.

All this goodness comes at a price: The Reader costs $1,500. There’s also a Portable Capture Station, which allows you to capture large amounts of text quickly–such as a chapter or even an entire book–which will set you back an extra $400.

