Japan’s Swankiest Capsule Hotel

As Design Boom reports, the 9h capsule hotel is the project of three years of design work, by Design Studio S, and it’s first location will open in December, Kyoto’s Shimogyo-ku district. At nine stories tall, the hotel will have 125 capsules, as well as locker rooms, showers, and a lounge. Each of the rooms has a panel, designed by Panasonic, which controls the lights and sound system; setting the alarm clock programs it to wake you gently, by raising the lights. Meanwhile, the sheets are the same ones you’d find in a four-star hotel:

All of which makes you wonder: Why aren’t there more hotels like this? There must be a huge market for those seeking high-style luxury, without the means (or willingness to pay for it). That’s been one selling point of H&M and Forever 21; it’s also behind recent start-ups like Rent The Runway.

Actually, we do have a stateside analog to the 9h: The recently opened Jane Hotel, in Manhattan’s West Village. The common areas feature no-expense spared design, dripping with one-of-a-kind antiques and bespoke decorative flourishes: