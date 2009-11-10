Can Online TV Guide SetJam Pry Viewers From Their Clicker?

In the world of the consumer, competition is a great thing. In the world of the entrepreneur, competition can also be a great thing. In the world of the Internet start-up, however, competition is, without doubt, the snotty tissue filled with H1N1 virus that one takes great pains to avoid. Just ask Ryan Janssen, the founder of SetJam, an online viewing guide and search engine for TV shows.

Today, according to a post on its Facebook page, SetJam opens up its doors to 2,000 testers. And how do you think Ryan is feeling? Sick to the stomach? Tense, with a nervous headache? He’d probably merely be excited nervous if it weren’t for what he describes as an “$8 million gorilla”–he’s talking about Clicker, which describes itself as an online video search engine, and basically does the same thing as SetJam.

Clicker is headed up by former Ask.com CEO Jim Lanzone, and has been given a high seven-figure funding from Benchmark Capital and Redpoint Ventures. SetJam, on the other hand, got $100,000 about six months ago, half of which was put up by Ryan himself. As legendary soccer manager Sir Alex Ferguson would say, it’s squeaky bum time.

Judging by some of the entries on his personal blog, Ryan is a kinda cool guy–not iceberg cool, but a normal guy. Slightly panicky. Mind going at a million miles an hour, but with an added sense of humor, and the self-awareness to know when he’s giving his team too hard a time.

These were his four pointers for competing with the, as he sees it, over-manicured Clicker: