Best of TreeHugger: High Flying Wind Turbines, the Huge Spike in E-Waste, and the Ugliest Hybrid of them All

America has spoken. The ugliest car of the past 50 years is . . .

These 5 promising, high flying wind projects seek to tap into the jet stream. A hypermiling plane got better gas mileage than most cars do. And the design for this new ‘flapping’ wind turbine was inspired in bumble bee wings.

NASA found a better used for two unmanned warplanes that were just lying around the ol’ hangar–they turned them into environmental scouts.

The switch to digital TVs caused a 70% rise in e-waste.

Much was made of the news that Warren Buffet bought $44 billion worth of railroad–but was he tacitly betting on big coal by doing so?