Last year, Verizon became a green pioneer in the telecom world. It
publicly pledged to purchase more energy-efficient telecom equipment
and launched a pilot project to turn off idle computers and monitors.
That may sound modest, but the savings in energy will be enough to power 88,000 homes for a year.
Such initiatives will be a major topic of discussion at this annual
symposium, especially since going green can help companies save a whole
lot of that other kind of green. A recent study from Insight Research
shows that if businesses embraced green telecom solutions, they would
cut their power consumption costs by up to 30%. — SS
MON, NOVEMBER 30
Improve
IEEE Globecom 2009
Honolulu
Have an event to share? Email calendar[at]fastcompany[dot]com
Visit the FC Now Blog or Calendar App for more events.