IEEE Globecom 2009

Last year, Verizon became a green pioneer in the telecom world. It

publicly pledged to purchase more energy-efficient telecom equipment

and launched a pilot project to turn off idle computers and monitors.

That may sound modest, but the savings in energy will be enough to power 88,000 homes for a year.

Such initiatives will be a major topic of discussion at this annual

symposium, especially since going green can help companies save a whole

lot of that other kind of green. A recent study from Insight Research

shows that if businesses embraced green telecom solutions, they would

cut their power consumption costs by up to 30%. — SS