The Day before Thanksgiving

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may steal the spotlight, but how about

some love for the day before the really big day? Thanksgiving eve is

the second-biggest sales day for many grocery chains; travel volume is

high, although the Sunday after Thanksgiving has surpassed it as the

year’s busiest; and the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line racks up the second

highest-number of calls (9,000 last year, versus 11,000 on

Thanksgiving). Maybe we should call this economic bridesmaid Runner-up Wednesday. — DL