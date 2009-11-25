advertisement
The Day before Thanksgiving

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may steal the spotlight, but how about
some love for the day before the really big day? Thanksgiving eve is
the second-biggest sales day for many grocery chains; travel volume is
high, although the Sunday after Thanksgiving has surpassed it as the
year’s busiest; and the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line racks up the second
highest-number of calls (9,000 last year, versus 11,000 on
Thanksgiving). Maybe we should call this economic bridesmaid Runner-up Wednesday. — DL

WED, NOVEMBER 25

Be Thankful
