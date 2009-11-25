Black Friday and Cyber Monday may steal the spotlight, but how about
some love for the day before the really big day? Thanksgiving eve is
the second-biggest sales day for many grocery chains; travel volume is
high, although the Sunday after Thanksgiving has surpassed it as the
year’s busiest; and the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line racks up the second
highest-number of calls (9,000 last year, versus 11,000 on
Thanksgiving). Maybe we should call this economic bridesmaid Runner-up Wednesday. — DL
WED, NOVEMBER 25
Be Thankful
The Day before Thanksgiving
