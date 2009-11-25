advertisement
The Princess and the Frog

By Fast Company Calendar1 minute Read

The Princess and the Frog is Disney’s first traditionally animated
feature film since 2004’s Home on the Range, which eked out just $50
million at the domestic box-office; the first fairy tale we’ve heard of
in which a princess (voiced by Dreamgirls’ Anika Noni Rose) kisses a
frog, then becomes one; and features a Disney cartoon’s first black leading lady.
Is this departure as risky as it sounds? “No,” says Jeff Block, a
box-office analyst with the movie-tracking firm Exhibitor Relations.
“Disney pushed the envelope even further with Up, a kids’ movie
centered around an 80-year-old, and got its biggest hit since Finding
Nemo.” — DM

wed, november 25

Watch
The Princess and the Frog
Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker

