ICSID World Design Congress Singapore 2009

For its 50th anniversary, the International Council of Societies of

Industrial Design is going cross-disciplinary, inviting experts in

fields as varied as architecture, technology, and global energy to

delve into areas that you might not imagine to be typical design

fodder, including entertainment, health, and transportation. They’ve

been prepping for the meet by redesigning the way we think

in all these fields. So, for instance, MIT Media Lab professor Bill

Mitchell is heading up the “studio” on electric vehicles, “Reinventing

the Automobile 2050.” Drawing ideas from team members in various

industries, they’ve come up with the stylish two-seater CityCar, a

collapsible, stackable car designed to be deployed much like cycles in

a bike-sharing program. Which is great, except that we hope we don’t

really have to wait until 2050. — ACL