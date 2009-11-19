When selecting a site for the WCD’s 10th annual conference,
accessibility was an obvious issue. Of the hundreds of convention
centers in the U.S., “there are only about 14 exhibit halls where the
meeting space and the show floor are on the same level,” says WCD
president Bill Schwaninger. So all credit to Jacksonville,
which, he notes, also has a monorail system that gives disabled riders
an 80% discount off its usual 50-cent-a-ride fare. “What they have done
in this city,” he says, “just makes sense.” — ZW
thu, november 19
Access
World Congress on Disabilities Expo
Jacksonville, Florida
