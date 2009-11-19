World Congress on Disabilities Expo

When selecting a site for the WCD’s 10th annual conference,

accessibility was an obvious issue. Of the hundreds of convention

centers in the U.S., “there are only about 14 exhibit halls where the

meeting space and the show floor are on the same level,” says WCD

president Bill Schwaninger. So all credit to Jacksonville,

which, he notes, also has a monorail system that gives disabled riders

an 80% discount off its usual 50-cent-a-ride fare. “What they have done

in this city,” he says, “just makes sense.” — ZW