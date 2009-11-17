Deepsec In-Depth Security Conference

Firms spent $5.5 billion on firewalls, virus scanners, and biometric

ID checkers last year, but one vital business asset remains woefully

hackable: employees. “Humans are the weakest link in the security chain,”

says Sharon Conheady, director of the U.K.’s First Defense Information

Security, who’ll teach corporate geeks at this summit how to deflect

“social engineering” swindles. These low-tech, highly effective scams

take advantage of people’s naturally trusting (read: gullible) behavior

to access sensitive data. So a trickster might call an employee

pretending to be an IT engineer and ask for passwords and user names,

or befriend smokers outside a building and follow them to their

offices. The take-home message? The paranoiacs (see November 6) are

right: Never talk to strangers. — TB