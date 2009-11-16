There are more than 400,000 brownfields in the United States.

(Brownfield, n., a property abandoned because of the presence of a

contaminant.) That’s nearly $2 trillion of underused or undervalued land.

The investors, developers, and officials at Brownfields 2009 will

discuss ways to revitalize these sites. Doing so can add a punch of

green to both the environment and the economy. For example, with an EPA

cleanup grant, the Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest

Louisiana is building a new lab facility on a Shreveport brownfield.

The $25 million project will eventually create 300 new jobs. — SS