There are more than 400,000 brownfields in the United States.
(Brownfield, n., a property abandoned because of the presence of a
contaminant.) That’s nearly $2 trillion of underused or undervalued land.
The investors, developers, and officials at Brownfields 2009 will
discuss ways to revitalize these sites. Doing so can add a punch of
green to both the environment and the economy. For example, with an EPA
cleanup grant, the Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest
Louisiana is building a new lab facility on a Shreveport brownfield.
The $25 million project will eventually create 300 new jobs. — SS
mon, november 16
Restore
Brownfields 2009
New Orleans
