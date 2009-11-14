APEC Singapore 2009

“Four adjectives in search of a noun.” That’s how

former Australian foreign minister Gareth Evans once described

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the loose association of 21

countries around the Pacific Rim. Glancing at the agenda for this

year’s summit — where Barack Obama will make his APEC debut — it’s

easy to see why: There’s a leaders’ meeting (to set “the strategic

direction of APEC”), an unveiling ceremony for a Berlin Wall

installation (“to commemorate the founding of APEC,” which also

happened in 1989, though nowhere near the Berlin Wall), and a 20th

anniversary symposium (“to reflect on the founding of APEC”). We’d pat

APEC on the back for setting this up, but we’re pretty sure they’ve got

that covered. — DM