KioskCom Self-Service Expo

We’re entering the age of the kiosk: By 2013, self- service

transactions could top $1.5 trillion. DIY machines are fueling profit

growth at companies such as Coinstar, which bought DVD-rental leader

Redbox and its 15,000 locations last year and expects 2009 revenues of

$1.3 billion, up 43% from 2008. Kiosks are getting fancier,

too, allowing more options than the traditional vending machine, “whose

sole purpose was to dispense cold beverages,” says Coca-Cola global

marketing manager Anthony Phillips. He says today’s high-tech kiosks

“create a digital space where consumers can interact with products,”

putting the “custom” into customer. — DM