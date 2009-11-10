KioskCom Self-Service Expo

We’re entering the age of the kiosk: By 2013, self- service
transactions could top $1.5 trillion. DIY machines are fueling profit
growth at companies such as Coinstar, which bought DVD-rental leader
Redbox and its 15,000 locations last year and expects 2009 revenues of
$1.3 billion, up 43% from 2008. Kiosks are getting fancier,
too, allowing more options than the traditional vending machine, “whose
sole purpose was to dispense cold beverages,” says Coca-Cola global
marketing manager Anthony Phillips. He says today’s high-tech kiosks
“create a digital space where consumers can interact with products,”
putting the “custom” into customer. — DM
