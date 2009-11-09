PETCO’s Pesky Puppies Found in Los Angeles Park: Ingenious or Invasive?

Over the weekend, Los Angeles hikers got their Spandex in a bunch when confronted with this idyllic scene found in one of the city’s most dog-friendly parks, Runyon Canyon. The yellow cut-out Chihuahuas are ads for PETCO–the furry brainchildren of agency The Phelps Group, I’m betting–and are situated in the canyon’s famously off-leash trails.

Naturalists are naturally pissed about the wild pack of paper pups: Whoever installed it had to leave the trail and walk up the slowly-eroding hillside, a huge no-no in this park. More importantly, are their owners going to come and, ahem, pick up after them? Are these little lost golden doodles just a cleverly disruptive ploy akin to BluDot’s recent campaign to abandon 25 chairs on the streets of New York?

Personally, I think they should have gone for a breed that didn’t look so much like another Runyon Canyon resident who’s probably far more welcome on this hill: The coyote.

UPDATE: The Phelps Group says it wasn’t them (they haven’t worked for PETCO in four years). Who’s responsible for these pups? Posterscope USA and Carat.

[Curbed LA]