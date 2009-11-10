What’s Wrong With the Analysis of “What’s Wrong With Charitable Giving-and How to Fix It”

Pablo Eisenberg, a Senior fellow in the Center for Public and Nonprofit Leadership at Georgetown Public Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., penned a terrific op-ed in The Wall Street Journal Tuesday entitled “ What’s Wrong With Charitable Giving–and How to Fix It.” But his analysis of the challenges facing the nonprofit and charitable community and his suggestions for how to fix the system didn’t go far enough.

Mr. Eisenberg is absolutely right when he says “Much of current philanthropic giving, by foundations and individuals, neither meets the needs of our charitable organizations nor addresses some of our most urgent public needs.” And his nine recommendations, including increasing payouts and general operating support, adopting rolling grant-making, and reaching out to local groups and under-served regions, are sound. But even these significant changes in the way the nonprofit and charitable community operates won’t fix the problems. Why not? Because they are mostly surface level suggestions. They assume that the nonprofit and charitable community is functioning properly, or could function more effectively, save for a few problems in approach and perspective.

My take: if we are going to have a vibrant, sustainable, and (most importantly) impactful philanthropic community, the very nature, focus, and function of nonprofits and charities needs to change. The space has lost its way. To get back on track we need a total reset.

Back in August I wrote a post entitled “Its not (just) the economy, stupid,” about the many reasons, beyond the economic slowdown, that nonprofit and charitable organizations were having trouble raising money. Let me offer a few related points here:

1) There are too many nonprofit organizations. There

are more than a million registered nonprofit organizations in the

United States, and tens of thousands of new nonprofits are created

every year. They are all competing for the same dollars and in many cases fighting to serve the same need. I believe in the free market, and a vibrant community of organizations all working to address serious issues will spur new ideas and innovation in how to serve the public. But there is such a thing as too much. There are simple too

many nonprofits, too many messages, too many options, and not enough

success. More money won’t solve that problem, it will only make it worse. We need to take a good, hard look at all the organizations out there and make some choices about which ones are truly effective and worthy of continuing to operate. We need to find the groups that are operating successfully and figure out how to apply their expertise to other areas that are struggling. We need the organizations who are focused in the same areas to collaborate and work collectively to make progress. And we need to get rid of the egos–the people who run organizations more often than not get in the way. So ask yourself: is your organization having a real, meaningful measurable impact? And are you helping advance the whole community with your work? If not, please step aside and let someone else use the limited resources we have more effectively.

2) Service the Cause, Not Solving It. In my experience, most nonprofits and charities focus their energy on growing and

sustaining their organizations and not so much on improving the way

they do business or deliver their services. Making improvements to the system–how groups are funded, what systems they must follow, etc–will help. Having a watchdog will call attention to the issues. But operational changes can’t provide the fundamental reset that is needed. Organizations are

serving their causes instead of solving their causes in large part because the people who are running these organizations don’t know any other way. The audiences who support them believe that their contributions are making a difference. We recognize and reward short term progress and not long term change and we have to stop. When we demand immediate outcomes, instead of demonstrating the patience it takes to shift how a society operates and people behave, we undermine our own efforts to improve our society. The whole system for addressing serious issues is flawed, and every day we move a little further away from having a real impact.

What is needed? First, a fundamental shift in the way we think about serving issues, recognizing how people get and share information, what motivates their behavior, and how it can be applied to what plagues our society. Second, a commitment–in dollars, but also in energy, and time, and perspective–so we can set long-term, ambitious, and meaningful, measurable goals for change on the big issue (and the small ones) and ensure we meet those goals over time. No more trying to change the world on a day-to-day basis… we have to look ahead. (NOTE: Mr. Eisenberg talks about funding over a multi-year period, but even if that money was made available, few, if any organizations have demonstrated their ability to maintain the talent and focus over that time to get the job done).