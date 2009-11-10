Preserve Everyday Tableware Is Designed for Consumers to Keep

For more than 13 years, Preserve has been a leader in recycling plastics to use in their products like toothbrushes and razors. After years spent making personal care products, Preserve surveyed its customers to find out where else they’d like to see their products, and expanded its offerings into home accessories, like their line of kitchen products. Their Everyday Tableware line, which was recently launched in Target as part of its back-to-college promotion, was designed in partnership with Evo Design and addresses a unique challenge for the affordable tableware market: It’s made from recycled plastic yet sturdy enough to withstand years of everyday use.

A TIME TO KEEP

Surveying the current state of tableware, Preserve realized the perceived flimsiness of plastic was their biggest enemy. Hosting consumer studies using about 20 plates of all shapes and sizes on the market, Preserve had consumers rank them from plates they would likely throw away, to ones they would keep around for longer. They quickly realized that there was a “sweet spot” where a plate felt hefty enough to last, yet still used the minimal amount of materials. “We weighed them,” says Ben Anderson, Preserve’s director of product management and development, who began what was to be a fascinating process working closely with the engineers at Evo Design to find that perfect balance. “We agonized over every gram of plastic in the line.” In order to decide the

thickness of the tableware line, Preserve conducted single factor Life Cycle

Assessments to assess Everyday Tableware’s environmental impact and how more

material and prolonged product life affects the line’s environmental impact.

But there were also emotional reasons why people tossed their plates after just a few uses. One concern was that a plate wouldn’t be able to withstand multiple trips through the dishwasher. But others were purely aesthetic. “‘There are knife marks on my plate,’ or ‘They look too worn out to stay in my cabinet,'” remembers Preserve’s senior product development associate Christie Lee as some of the explanations people gave. “We realized we really had to take the time to design them to prolong product use.”

PROMOTING REUSE

The task to design a series of tableware that told its user to hold onto it fell upon the shoulders of Evo Design’s Aaron Szymanski. “One benefit we had with Preserve is that we had the luxury of finding that form,” says Szymanski of the extended development period that Preserve dedicated to the project. “We were able to find a shape that was less manufactured-looking, organic,

softer, and approachable.” To give a tactile cue that these plates should get extra attention, Szymanski created a lip that lowers down from the rim, giving users a special place for their hands to land on the pieces. “It makes the piece a bit more attentive and useable, so you’ll want to hold it for more than

a few seconds.”