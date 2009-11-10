Vistaprint: Completely Changing the Printing Industry

Robert Keane had one year to plot out his business. He went to INSEAD
business school in France with the idea of an opportunity. Over the
course of his one-year MBA program, during a class on new ventures, he
had a chance to lay out how he would seize it.
His business plan grew into Vistaprint,
the world’s leading provider of printing services to small businesses
around the globe. What started a “job” without pay when Robert
graduated from INSEAD in 1994, now, as of 2009, generates over $500
million in revenue, produces 60% gross margins, and is transforming how
small businesses around the world market themselves.
Whether Vistaprint
will continue disrupting its competition and fulfill its
goal of “building one of the truly revolutionary and sustainable
business institutions that emerge each decade, but of which there are
only a handful,” is still uncertain. However, it is trying to be to
printing what Ikea is to furniture or Southwest
is to airline travel. But to understand how this company has so
swiftly carved out a space for itself in an old industry dominated by
behemoths gives us valuable insights in how outthinkers disrupt their competition.
