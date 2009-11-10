Vistaprint: Completely Changing the Printing Industry

Robert Keane had one year to plot out his business. He went to INSEAD business school in France with the idea of an opportunity. Over the course of his one-year MBA program, during a class on new ventures, he had a chance to lay out how he would seize it.

His business plan grew into Vistaprint ,

the world’s leading provider of printing services to small businesses

around the globe. What started a “job” without pay when Robert

graduated from INSEAD in 1994, now, as of 2009, generates over $500

million in revenue, produces 60% gross margins, and is transforming how

small businesses around the world market themselves.

Whether Vistaprint

will continue disrupting its competition and fulfill its

goal of “building one of the truly revolutionary and sustainable

business institutions that emerge each decade, but of which there are

only a handful,” is still uncertain. However, it is trying to be to

printing what Ikea is to furniture or Southwest

is to airline travel. But to understand how this company has so

swiftly carved out a space for itself in an old industry dominated by

behemoths gives us valuable insights in how outthinkers disrupt their competition.