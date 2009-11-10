Cutting Through The Noise – Getting Marketing On the Map

Based on my last post, I thought it might be helpful to present several ideas about how to get small/young companies to focus on investing in strategic marketing, early in the product/service development cycle.

First, let’s look at the sources of the problem.

“Gotta

get it out the door!“–CEOs are under the gun from the “get go” —

budgets are tight and there is tremendous pressure to get to market

quickly. As such, an activity that is not absolutely necessary is shelved

for later consideration. The mantra, “let’s get the product out and then

we can deal with the rest” is a fairly common one. It

“If

you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail“–in small companies,

CEOs often come with technology or finance backgrounds. It is much easier for

them to focus on the issues with which they feel comfortable. To the

uninitiated, marketing appears to be anything from fluff to black magic.

To

many young CEOs, marketing reeks of bloated budgets, time-wasting

fluff-mongers, and generally an impediment to getting any real work done.

(See Dilbert for more information … .)

Trying to explain the value of marketing is generally a

waste of time. Rarely do I hear a CEO say they don’t believe in marketing; they

all “get it,” they just don’t have any resources for it now … Here is how

you can cut through the noise and get executives to understand what good

marketing can provide. This advice is equally valid for internal resources and

outsourced marketers looking for an engagement.

Start

small–everyone knows that there are certain marketing pieces that any

company needs; it might be data sheets, customer case studies, or a sales

presentation. CEOs will spring for these. Once you begin, filling in the

content require good messages and proper positioning. At this point, most

companies will spend some time doing some messaging exercises–although

they won’t want to pay for it and they won’t want to “waste time”

validating the messages either.

Projects

that have clear deliverables are easier to digest–while it is difficult

to propose a serious lead generation project with poor targeting and poor

messaging, the process does lend itself for finagling some proper product

marketing activities. For example, as part of a lead generation campaign,

I often propose a white paper describing the market need and the

product/service’s unique value. This exercise almost always leads to a

serious discussion about how the company’s sees itself, and the company

should go to market.

Do

your homework–showing a CEO what a competitor has been able to

accomplish with good marketing is often a catalyst for getting attention. When

a competitor is getting a lot of market traction, mentions in the relevant

forums, etc., CEOs get nervous. Fear is a great motivator. Also,

presenting a competitive market map shows the CEO you mean business and

that you get it.

Stay

away from anything that sounds expensive, flashy, or fluffy. Proposing an

expensive trade show with a customized booth and giveaways is almost

always a non-starter for young, thrifty CEOs.

Leverage

industry influencers to amplify a company’s message. A project to work

with industry influencers is often well-received, if you don’t propose a

$15K+ subscription to an analyst group. Try and quantify the deliverables

up front in order to set expectations realistically.

These suggestions won’t guarantee success, but they offer a

good start to getting off on the right foot. Comments and feedback are welcome.