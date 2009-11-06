Finding the Customer You Didn’t Know You Had

I’ve been working in my current role for about one and a half years, casting a net into a huge ocean of financial executives and looking for huge fish to secure, bring home, and enlist as corporate speakers in the live events that we do.

The basic method is: find the big

fish, get them on the program, and then create marketing literature and

web page content that attracts that big fish’s cohorts.

When the economic crisis hit,

it became apparent that while a large percentage of our customer base

would remain the same, there was a huge opportunity to chase after

slightly smaller, but vastly more prevalent fish. Well, when I say

apparent, I think it became apparent to everyone, because we

immediately felt the shift in a declining numbers of delegates who were

signing up to attend our functions, in some conferences, and a rise or

a steady flow of delegates to others.

So, I have started

working on an idea, based strongly in social media and the need for

“collectives”.It came out of the large success I experienced with

taking social media and new media to a conference idea we already

worked in the company called Education Industry Investment Forum. You can follow the blog: Eduvest.

My

idea is that there dozens of audiences, hundreds of thousands of

delegates, and many new kinds of speakers out there who we don’t even

know we want. How do we bring them into the fold? I want them to be my

business partners, my collaborators and my content providers, and I

want to work them on my team.

I think this idea sells well

within my current company, but I am learning there are several

character traits I possess that I have had to be aware of and shift

away from to make a busines idea work.

I am learning that with

transition comes a very strong need for individual self-awareness and

company awareness. We are part of the same whole.