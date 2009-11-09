Examining the Digital Influence in Social Cause Report

As the audience and user-base of social media networks continues to expand in both number and age, industry sectors that previously had no presence online and now learning how to leverage these tools to extend their impact.

In particular, the non-profit sector is one of these sectors to watch. It seems as if social media was made for it. Established social cause groups like PETA and Greenpeace, along with newcomers such as Kiva and Charity Water, are moving efforts to the digital space, but still maintaining their presence on the ground. With these methods working hand-in-hand, social cause and non-profit groups are able to reach more people than ever before.

We’ve analyzed, identified, and ranked the top 50 new and established leaders in social cause based on digital efforts through social media, online engagement, and stretch. From this study, we can see just how much of an impact social networking and media can have, and the good they can do.

Case Study: Kiva

Kiva launched the first person-to-person microfinancing website in 2005 with the mission of alleviating poverty through lending. As of October 2009, Kiva has distributed $100 million in loans from over 249,000 lenders in 185 countries. We take a deep dive on how the non-profit has made such significatn strides in actualizing their goal.

Pushing the Limits

PETA, Greenpeace and the ACLU are examples of how stirring the emotional pot can command attention and consequently gain the support of a loyal following. We discuss how pushing the limits can accelerate and build your digital influence through the lens of PETA, Greenpeace and the ACLU.